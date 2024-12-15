Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Christmas Joyful Transition 3 - Original - Poster image

Christmas Joyful Transition 3

00:02 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 audio
Stinger transition
Stream elements
Christmas
3D motion graphics
Festive
21exports
rating
Bring holiday magic to your edits with a festive stinger transition. A 3D snow globe and gentle snowfall expand to a full-screen wipe, cleanly masking your cut before gracefully revealing the next scene. It’s transparent at the start and end for seamless compositing, with smooth animation, elegant lighting, and seasonal charm. Perfect for Christmas videos, livestream breaks, YouTube edits, promos and more. Customize colors and make it match your brand or project for a polished, professional holiday touch.
hushahir profile image
hushahir
Edit
Pack (4)
Themes (2)
Similar templates
Best of hushahir
Christmas Joyful Transition 4
By hushahir
Edit
00:02
Christmas Joyful Transition 4 Original theme video
Christmas Joyful Transition 3
By hushahir
Edit
00:02
Christmas Joyful Transition 3 Original theme video
Christmas Joyful Transition 2
By hushahir
Edit
00:02
Christmas Joyful Transition 2 Original theme video
Christmas Joyful Transition 1
By hushahir
Edit
00:02
Christmas Joyful Transition 1 Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us