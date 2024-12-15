Christmas Joyful Transition 3

Bring holiday magic to your edits with a festive stinger transition. A 3D snow globe and gentle snowfall expand to a full-screen wipe, cleanly masking your cut before gracefully revealing the next scene. It’s transparent at the start and end for seamless compositing, with smooth animation, elegant lighting, and seasonal charm. Perfect for Christmas videos, livestream breaks, YouTube edits, promos and more. Customize colors and make it match your brand or project for a polished, professional holiday touch.