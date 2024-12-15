Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Christmas Joyful Transition 4 - Original - Poster image

Christmas Joyful Transition 4

00:02 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 audio
Stinger transition
Stream elements
Festive
Christmas
3D motion graphics
48exports
rating
Bring holiday cheer to your edits with a fast, festive stinger transition. This transparent overlay features 3D present boxes, gentle snowfall, and a smooth full-screen wipe to hide your cut seamlessly. Perfect for Christmas intros, stream scene changes, and seasonal promos, it pairs bold 3D motion graphics with a joyful winter vibe. Colors are easy to customize, so you can match your brand or project palette in seconds. Add playful energy and polish to your holiday videos with a transition built for creators and marketers alike.
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us