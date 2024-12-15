Christmas Joyful Transition 4

Bring holiday cheer to your edits with a fast, festive stinger transition. This transparent overlay features 3D present boxes, gentle snowfall, and a smooth full-screen wipe to hide your cut seamlessly. Perfect for Christmas intros, stream scene changes, and seasonal promos, it pairs bold 3D motion graphics with a joyful winter vibe. Colors are easy to customize, so you can match your brand or project palette in seconds. Add playful energy and polish to your holiday videos with a transition built for creators and marketers alike.