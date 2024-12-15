Christmas Joyful Transition 2

Bring seasonal cheer to your edits with a festive stinger transition. 3D Christmas ornaments swirl in to create a smooth full-screen wipe, then clear to reveal your next scene. The alpha-transparent overlay makes it perfect for YouTube, social clips, promos, and live streams. Tweak colors and choose among holiday styles to match your brand or campaign. Designed for quick, energetic pacing, this transition adds a joyful holiday touch in seconds while keeping your workflow simple.