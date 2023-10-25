Christmas Stories 1 - Post

Create a festive holiday promo in seconds. This vertical story video showcases a 3D Christmas scene complete with a decorated tree, shimmering ornaments and stacked gifts, paired with glowing headline typography and a bold call-to-action button. Customize text, fonts and colors to match your brand and highlight seasonal offers. Perfect for social stories, reels and ads, it delivers an elegant, cozy look that feels premium and celebratory. Engage your audience, announce discounts and drive conversions with a polished, ready-to-run holiday sale template.