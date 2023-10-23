Christmas Stories 10 - Post

Create a warm seasonal greeting with a refined 3D motion title surrounded by shimmering snowflakes and gentle light effects. This vertical-first design is perfect for stories, reels, and social posts, and also adapts to square and portrait feeds. Easily customize headline, subtext, fonts, and scene colors to match your brand or message. Smooth, cozy pacing and elegant typography make it ideal for holiday wishes, quick promos, and end-of-year announcements. Add your soundtrack and share a polished Christmas greeting in minutes.