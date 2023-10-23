Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Christmas Stories 8 - Post - Original - Poster image

Christmas Stories 8 - Post

00:08 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Festive
Story video
Christmas
Sale
20exports
rating
Drive your holiday offers with a festive vertical promo. This 3D scene features a central gift box on a snowflake stage, gentle snowfall, and bold titles to spotlight your message. Customize headline, subheadline, and colors to match your brand and campaign. Smooth camera drift, soft depth-of-field, and vibrant gradients create a premium winter look perfect for stories, reels, and social ads. Ideal for Christmas promotions and seasonal announcements—quick to edit, eye-catching to watch, and ready to help your sales shine.
Available formats:
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us