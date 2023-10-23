Christmas Stories 8 - Square

Drive your holiday offers with a festive vertical promo. This 3D scene features a central gift box on a snowflake stage, gentle snowfall, and bold titles to spotlight your message. Customize headline, subheadline, and colors to match your brand and campaign. Smooth camera drift, soft depth-of-field, and vibrant gradients create a premium winter look perfect for stories, reels, and social ads. Ideal for Christmas promotions and seasonal announcements—quick to edit, eye-catching to watch, and ready to help your sales shine.