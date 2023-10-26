Christmas Stories 7 - Square
00:08 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
22exports
Share warm holiday wishes with a vertical 3D motion title designed for Stories and Reels. Glossy ornaments, gentle glow, and drifting particles create a cozy, festive mood. Personalize the bold headline, supporting line, and optional body copy to craft the perfect seasonal message. The clean two-column layout keeps text clear while the polished ornaments provide elegant flair. Ideal for Christmas greetings, social intros, and quick holiday announcements—fast to edit and ready to post.
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