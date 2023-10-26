Christmas Stories 5 - Square

Spark holiday excitement with a vibrant 3D story video tailored for seasonal promotions. Low‑poly Christmas trees, soft bokeh and glittering sparkles frame bold titles and a clear call‑to‑action button. The cozy, elegant motion keeps attention on your message while delivering festive charm. Customize fonts, colors, and copy to match your brand, then export in vertical, square, or portrait formats for reels and stories. Perfect for announcing limited‑time offers, gift guides, or storewide discounts with polished 3D motion graphics.