Christmas Stories 2 - Vertical

Share warm holiday wishes with a cozy, story-ready Christmas greeting. This 3D motion design opens a rustic cabin window to a snowy scene, revealing your headline and subhead with smooth, elegant motion. Snow particles, candlelight, gifts, and evergreens create a festive winter ambiance. Perfect for vertical stories, reels, and social posts, with responsive support for square and 4:5 formats. Customize texts, fonts, and colors in minutes to match your brand or personal style and deliver charming holiday cheer across your channels.