Christmas Stories 4 - Vertical

Bring holiday cheer to your social feeds with a festive, vertical promo built from glossy ornaments, evergreen branches, sparkles and soft light rays. This 3D motion graphics scene frames your headline beautifully in the center, perfect for seasonal announcements or offers. Easily customize fonts, colors and copy to match your brand and export in story-friendly formats, plus square and 4:5. Smooth, cozy motion and a vibrant palette make your message stand out in seconds.