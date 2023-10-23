Christmas Stories 9 - Vertical

Bring holiday cheer to your vertical stories with a playful Christmas promo. This template blends 3D festive elements, gentle snowfall, and a bold headline to grab attention instantly. Customize fonts, colors, and background imagery to match your brand and message. Ideal for seasonal promotions, announcements, greetings, and social ads across platforms. Smooth motion, glowing accents, and organic splash borders make your message stand out in a joyful, wintery atmosphere. Fast to edit and ready for high-impact holiday marketing.