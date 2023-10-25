Christmas Tree Reveal - Post

Bring holiday magic to your brand with a festive 3D logo reveal. A sparkling particle trail swirls around a decorated Christmas tree, snowfall drifts gently, and a gift box bursts to unveil your logo and tagline. Ideal for seasonal intros, outros, and holiday greetings, this elegant design features vibrant lights, cozy pacing, and polished motion. Easily customize colors, outline, and text to match your branding, then export in multiple aspect ratios for any platform.