Creative Quotes 1

Showcase powerful words with a clean, minimal quote title. This transparent motion title uses geometric shapes, rounded panels, and smooth slide-ins to spotlight your message and attribution. Perfect for YouTube videos, presentations, and social posts, it’s easy to customize—edit the quote and author, adjust colors, and match your brand. The calm, refined pacing and two-column layout keep focus on readability while maintaining a modern aesthetic. Use it as a standalone title or overlay to add polish and clarity to your content.