Creative Quotes 2
00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
47exports
Showcase your favorite words with a clean, minimal quote title. This elegant glassmorphism card features quotation marks, smooth reveals, and a transparent background for effortless overlay on footage or graphics. Perfect for social media posts, YouTube intros, presentations, and brand content. Easily customize text, author, colors, and imagery to match your style. With subtle particles and refined motion, your quotes feel calm, modern, and readable across devices.
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