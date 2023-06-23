Creative Quotes 4

Elevate your words with a clean, minimal quote overlay. This transparent motion title highlights a main quote and author name beside a circular avatar for instant recognition. Smooth in/out animations, refined spacing, and simple shapes make it perfect for social posts, intros, or content breaks. Quickly customize the quote text, author line, avatar image, font, and colors to match your brand. The result is a polished, elegant presentation that keeps the focus on your message while remaining versatile across any background footage.