Eerie Lumen 1

Set the tone for your spooky season with a story‑ready Halloween invitation video. A sinister, glowing jack‑o’-lantern anchors the scene while bold horror titles and supporting details fade in with suspenseful pacing. The vertical layout is optimized for social stories, keeping your message clear and eye‑catching on mobile. Customize fonts, text, and colors to match your brand or event. With its dark palette, warm glow, and eerie atmosphere, this motion title is perfect for party invites, promos, and seasonal announcements that demand attention.