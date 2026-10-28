Eerie Lumen 2

Set the perfect spooky tone for your Halloween event with a vertical story invite featuring a glowing ghost, eerie typography, and a wavy neon frame. Customize headlines, taglines, dates, and locations with ease, then tweak colors to match your brand. The mysterious, slow-floating motion keeps focus on your message while delivering unmistakable Halloween vibes. Ideal for party promos, haunted attractions, and seasonal campaigns, this clean, minimal design is built for fast mobile viewing and instant sharing. Create an atmospheric invite that grabs attention and gets guests excited to join the night.