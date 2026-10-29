Eerie Lumen 4

Set the perfect spooky tone with a vertical Halloween motion title. A glowing 3D witch hat hovers over dark, foggy ambience while bold horror typography delivers your message. Easily customize headline, subhead, and event details, swap fonts, and tune the neon palette to match your brand. Ideal for story placements, promos, and animated invitations, this eerie, atmospheric design captures attention instantly and reads clearly on mobile. Create haunting party invites, haunted-house promos, or seasonal ads with polish and style—fast.