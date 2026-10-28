Eerie Lumen 3

Set the tone for Halloween with a chilling vertical motion title. A 3D skull with glowing eyes hovers over bold horror typography, framed by a moody, fog‑filled background. Designed for stories, reels, and short intros, it’s perfect for event promo with clear fields for a headline, supporting line, and key details. Smooth fades, staggered text builds, and subtle floating motion create suspense while the duotone black‑and‑red palette ensures striking readability. Customize text, colors, and soundtrack to match your brand, then export a terrifyingly effective story‑ready title card in seconds.