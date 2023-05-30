Holographic Stories 1

Bring your stories to life with a sleek holographic motion title. A luminous iridescent foil panel flows behind bold, modern typography, creating an elegant vertical composition perfect for social media. Fine-tune background, scene and title colors, swap fonts, and update copy to match your brand in seconds. Smooth pop-in text and gentle liquid motion make announcements, product teasers, and creative promos feel premium. Designed for 9:16 stories and shorts, this clean layout keeps attention where it matters—your message.