Holographic Stories 2

Bring your stories to life with a sleek holographic look. This vertical 9:16 design surrounds your message with glossy, iridescent ribbons and clean, centered typography. The futuristic, elegant style and fluid animation make it perfect for promos, announcements, or brand messaging. Customize colors, fonts, and copy to match your identity, then add a clear swipe‑up call to action to drive clicks. Ideal for Instagram Stories, Reels, TikTok, and Shorts where eye‑catching motion and clarity matter most.