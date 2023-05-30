Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Holographic Stories 3 - Original - Poster image

Holographic Stories 3

00:09 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Story video
3D motion graphics
Minimal
Crystals
84exports
rating
Showcase your message with a sleek, holographic motion title built for vertical stories. This elegant 3D design features a faceted gem centerpiece, bold yet minimal typography, and vibrant iridescent accents. Smooth, refined animation highlights headlines, sublines, and body text with ease. Perfect for branding, announcements, and stylish promos where clarity meets polish. Customize fonts and colors to match your identity, and deliver a premium look that stands out on social platforms. Create captivating story videos that feel modern, geometric, and luxurious—ready to publish in minutes.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us