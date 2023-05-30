Holographic Stories 4

Bring your stories to life with a sleek holographic motion title. A glossy, iridescent wave background flows behind a bold framed headline and a supporting line, crafted for 9:16 vertical placements. The clean, minimal layout and elegant motion feel premium yet versatile for brand intros, promos, and announcements. Easily tailor the look with custom colors and fonts to match your visual identity. Perfect for Instagram Stories, Reels, TikTok, and Shorts when you need a quick, eye-catching title card that’s modern, polished, and ready to post.