Minimal Cube Reveal - Square

Make your brand pop with a sleek minimal 3D logo reveal. A rotating cube, bold geometric accents, and a clean type-on tagline deliver a crisp, modern ident that fits any channel or brand. Customize colors, swap your logo, choose fonts, and adjust the palette to match your identity. Ideal as a short intro or outro for videos, social posts, or presentations. Designed for clarity and impact, it works beautifully across vertical, square, and widescreen formats. Fast, polished, and easy to brand—get a professional logo animation in minutes.