Monochrome Stories 1 - Post

Create sophisticated, black-and-white story videos that put your brand and visuals first. This minimal, editorial-style layout features bold outlined typography, a refined card-stack image panel, and a vertical label accent for modern storytelling. Ideal for promos, portfolios, and branding, the smooth motion and calm pacing keep attention on your message. Customize fonts, colors, and imagery to fit your identity, then export polished stories that look premium and timeless across social platforms.