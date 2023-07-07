Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Monochrome Stories 6 - Post - Original - Poster image

Monochrome Stories 6 - Post

00:07 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Elegant
Blob shape
Story video
14exports
rating
Create refined, black-and-white story titles that radiate modern elegance. This minimal motion title pairs glossy, fluid 3D blobs with clean typography and a centered frame, ideal for branding, promos, portfolios, and announcements. The monochrome palette delivers high contrast and timeless sophistication, while the relaxed motion keeps attention on your message. Easily edit the headline, supporting copy, and colors to match your identity. Perfect for vertical and social placements where clarity and style matter, this versatile design makes content look premium in seconds.
Available formats:
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us