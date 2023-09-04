Neon Glitch Reveal - Square

Electrify your brand with a high-impact logo animation that fuses neon glow and aggressive glitch effects. Bold RGB splits, dot‑matrix textures and punchy flashes drive an energetic reveal before your mark locks center with a clean tagline. Ideal for intros and outros, it’s fully customizable with color and font controls so you can match any identity. The design shines across widescreen, square and vertical formats, making it perfect for YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and more. If you want a modern, techy, future-forward vibe with unmistakable presence, this neon glitch reveal delivers.