Romantic Love Stories 2

Share the love with a romantic story-ready greeting. This pastel, hand-drawn design features a heart-shaped photo frame, a charming gift motif, and playful ornaments, perfect for Valentine campaigns or sweet announcements. Customize multiple text fields, swap fonts, and fine-tune the color palette to match your brand. A gentle, floating motion and subtle arrow cue guide viewers without distraction. Ideal for social stories and short vertical posts, it delivers a clean, minimal look that puts your message and imagery in the spotlight.