Romantic Love Stories 3

Share your message of love with a refined, vertical story video. This romantic template blends 3D heart animation, elegant typography, and pastel gradients for a soft, modern look. Smooth, fluid motion guides the eye to a clear call-to-action, making it ideal for quick promos, announcements, or heartfelt greetings. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand or occasion, add your own date and headlines, and export in vertical, square, or 4:5 formats. Perfect for Valentine content, proposals, or romantic campaigns that need a polished, minimal aesthetic.