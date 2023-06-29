Romantic Love Stories 4

Delight your audience with a romantic story-ready animation featuring hand-drawn hearts, leafy vine flourishes, and a charming balloon and gift bag. This vertical design uses soft pastel tones and clean, minimal typography to keep your message front and center. Ideal for Valentine-themed greetings, love notes, or light promotional spots, it includes an optional bottom CTA cue. Easily customize the fonts and colors to match your brand and share across social platforms in vertical, square, or portrait formats.