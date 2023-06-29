Romantic Love Stories 8

Celebrate romance and boost your offers with a polished 3D promo featuring a glossy heart framed by drifting rose petals. Optimized for story video formats, this elegant template is perfect for Valentine campaigns, retail, and e‑commerce. Customize headlines, colors, and fonts to match your brand, then export in vertical, square, or 4:5 for Instagram, TikTok, and more. Smooth, floating motion and a clean layout keep your discount message clear and captivating.