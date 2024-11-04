en
Serene Unveil
Transition into your message with a touch of elegance using our Serene Unveil template. Imagine a scene straight from a tranquil dream: a blanket floating on a serene breeze, delicately revealing your logo. Customize your brand's colors to complement this peaceful scene. This video serves as a graceful introduction or conclusion to any content.
Best of hushahir
By Harchenko
5s
4
3
11
The wind tickles your armpits. Sakura blossomed.
By EnjoystX
2s
1
2
8
A delightful Sakura Stream Overlay Pack, featuring a lovely springtime scenery with delicate trees and flowers in full bloom. The design is elegantly presented in a charming cartoonish style, adding a touch of whimsy to your stream. Perfect for those looking to create a serene and relaxing atmosphere for their audience.
By mocarg
6s
4
3
12
Love the 80s, retro wave and synth melodies? We have something wonderful for you! Our neon sunset video template logo animation will put your audience in that retro mood before your awesome video starts. Upload your logo, tagline and even your 80s audio if you want! Experiment with the customization options and easily create your one of a kind video masterpiece!
By Moysher
6s
9
3
9
Simple and spectacular appearance of the logo on the screen. Looks stylish and modern.
By bucketinfoo
5s
2
2
12
Restaurant cook summer logo reveal is a great way to show your logo associated with vegetables or cooking! Rendered in smooth 60 FPS. Bon appetit!
By tarazz
2s
2
1
2
Get the most immersive streaming experience with Soccer Stream Screen! Get your viewers fully into the action with our grass-style overlay, designed to look just like a real soccer field. You can adjust colors & more to create a truly unique look that'll make your stream stand out in the crowd. With Soccer Stream Screen, you'll get the most out of your stream and keep your viewers coming back for more!
By Tikhiy
3s
6
2
23
Bring energy to your brand's debut with our dynamic Cartoon Sky Reveal. Designed for the widescreen experience, this template highlights your logo with a playful cartoon style that's sure to stand out. Perfect for use at the beginning of your videos, the customization options let you harmonize the colors with your branding for that perfect first impression.
By Lord_Varan
5s
8
3
14
Watch as our brand identity bursts forth from a vibrant explosion of abstract foliage. Our logo takes root and blossoms, symbolizing our commitment to growth and innovation. With each leaf and petal, our brand flourishes, branching out to new heights. Join us on this journey of creative abundance, as we cultivate success and thrive in a world of endless possibility.
