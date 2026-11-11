Yuletide Centerpiece 1
00:06 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
10exports
Create a high-impact holiday promo with a vertical story designed to sell. A photorealistic 3D gift box, glossy satin ribbons, and gentle snowfall frame your bold headline and clear call-to-action. Festive, elegant, and mobile-first, it’s perfect for e‑commerce and retail campaigns on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Customize colors, fonts, and text to match your brand and drive conversions with premium seasonal polish.
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