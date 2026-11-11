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Christmas Magic Stories 3 - Original - Poster image

Yuletide Centerpiece 3

00:06 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Story video
Christmas
Festive
3D motion graphics
Snow
10exports
rating
Bring holiday elegance to your social stories with a premium Christmas design. This vertical template features a photorealistic 3D ornament, luxurious metallic ribbons, and gentle snowfall for a cozy, festive mood. Clean, centered typography and a focused layout make your message clear at a glance. Easily customize multiple text lines, colors (including snow and frame), fonts, and soundtrack to match your brand. Perfect for seasonal announcements, holiday greetings, or concise promos, this stylish story is optimized for high-impact mobile viewing while keeping your message sophisticated and on-brand.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
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Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us