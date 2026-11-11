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Yuletide Centerpiece 2 - Original - Poster image

Yuletide Centerpiece 2

00:06 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Greeting Card
Festive
Christmas
Motion title
3D motion graphics
10exports
rating
Send warm holiday wishes with a polished vertical greeting built from photoreal 3D ornaments and gift boxes. Gentle snowfall, elegant materials, and a centered layout keep your message front and center. Customize headline, subline, fonts, and colors to match your brand in seconds. Perfect for Christmas stories, reels, and quick seasonal shout‑outs. The smooth, floating motion and glossy finishes deliver a premium festive feel that stands out on social feeds while remaining easy to edit and share.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us