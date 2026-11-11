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Yuletide Centerpiece 4 - Original - Poster image

Yuletide Centerpiece 4

00:05 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Festive
Motion title
Christmas
Photorealistic
3D motion graphics
10exports
rating
Celebrate the season with a cozy, photoreal 3D Christmas tree scene and elegant motion titles. Gentle snowfall, soft depth of field, and warm lighting create a premium festive atmosphere perfect for greetings, announcements, and holiday branding. Customize headline and subheadline text, pick fonts, and fine-tune snow and scene colors to match your style. The centered composition keeps focus on your message while ornaments, garlands, and subtle bokeh add charm. Ideal for Christmas greeting cards, seasonal promos, and social posts where a refined winter aesthetic is key.
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us