Layer Peel Logo - Horizontal

Unveil your brand with a sleek 3D paper‑peel logo animation. Curved layers fold and glide to preview your visuals before settling into a crisp logo lockup with a tagline. The clean, minimal aesthetic and smooth motion make this a perfect intro or outro for any channel or brand. Easily customize your logo, colors, text, media, and audio to match your identity. With elegant shading, subtle reflections, and balanced pacing, this template delivers a premium reveal that’s fast to set up and versatile across industries.