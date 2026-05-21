Layer Peel Logo - Vertical

Showcase your brand with a clean, modern logo animation built around elegant peel transitions. This vertical ident uses layered, paper-like panels and smooth 3D motion to assemble your mark with style. Add several images to build anticipation before the final reveal, then cap it off with a short tagline. Designed to be minimal and refined, it works perfectly as an intro or outro across social content, reels, and promos. Customize colors, swap media, and export a polished logo reveal in minutes.