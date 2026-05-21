Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Layer Peel Logo - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Layer Peel Logo - Vertical

00:06 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 60 fps · 6 videos · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Minimal
Outro
Curved panel
9exports
rating
Showcase your brand with a clean, modern logo animation built around elegant peel transitions. This vertical ident uses layered, paper-like panels and smooth 3D motion to assemble your mark with style. Add several images to build anticipation before the final reveal, then cap it off with a short tagline. Designed to be minimal and refined, it works perfectly as an intro or outro across social content, reels, and promos. Customize colors, swap media, and export a polished logo reveal in minutes.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us