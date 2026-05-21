Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Layer Peel Logo - Post - Original - Poster image

Layer Peel Logo - Post

00:06 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 6 videos · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Minimal
Outro
Papercraft
9exports
rating
Showcase your brand with a refined paper‑peel logo animation. Curved, layered sheets fold and slide to reveal your visuals before assembling into your logo and tagline. This minimal, elegant 3D design keeps attention on your mark while offering flexible customization—swap in your logo, update the tagline, choose colors, and optionally feature a few images along the way. Perfect for polished intros, outros, and social posts where clean branding matters, it pairs well with any soundtrack and adapts to a wide range of styles. Deliver a crisp, modern reveal that feels premium and stands out instantly.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us