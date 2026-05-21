Layer Peel Logo - Post

Showcase your brand with a refined paper‑peel logo animation. Curved, layered sheets fold and slide to reveal your visuals before assembling into your logo and tagline. This minimal, elegant 3D design keeps attention on your mark while offering flexible customization—swap in your logo, update the tagline, choose colors, and optionally feature a few images along the way. Perfect for polished intros, outros, and social posts where clean branding matters, it pairs well with any soundtrack and adapts to a wide range of styles. Deliver a crisp, modern reveal that feels premium and stands out instantly.