Layer Peel Logo - Square

Bring your brand to life with a sleek 3D peel logo reveal. This minimal, elegant animation folds and curls layered sheets to uncover your logo, then settles into a clean lock‑up with your tagline. Add your images to the layered sequence, drop in your logo, adjust colors, and you’re ready for a polished intro or outro. Smooth motion, subtle glints, and realistic paper depth make it feel premium and versatile for any industry. Ideal for social posts, promos, and branded openers—fast to customize and ready to impress.