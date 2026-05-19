Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Layer Peel Logo - Square - Original - Poster image

Layer Peel Logo - Square

00:06 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 60 fps · 6 videos · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Outro
Minimal
6exports
rating
Bring your brand to life with a sleek 3D peel logo reveal. This minimal, elegant animation folds and curls layered sheets to uncover your logo, then settles into a clean lock‑up with your tagline. Add your images to the layered sequence, drop in your logo, adjust colors, and you’re ready for a polished intro or outro. Smooth motion, subtle glints, and realistic paper depth make it feel premium and versatile for any industry. Ideal for social posts, promos, and branded openers—fast to customize and ready to impress.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us