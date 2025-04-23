en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Underwater Tv Reveal

Templates
/
Intro
4K
6-15s
Landscape
Splash
Television
Liquid
Retro
Particles
3D Motion Graphics
Music
Gaming
More details
Underwater Tv Reveal - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:10
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
igorilla profile image
Created by igorilla
9exports
10 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
4videos
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Transport your brand to the depths of creativity with an atmospheric Underwater Tv Reveal. A vintage TV, your logo on its screen, sinks into dreamy waters, surrounded by a play of light and shadow. This template sets the stage for your intros and outros, with customizable options to fit your brand's narrative.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of igorilla
Attracting Liquid Reveal Original theme video
Attracting Liquid Reveal
Edit
By oasisfx
13s
6
3
8
Step into a world of fluid elegance with our Attracting Liquid Reveal template, where your brand surfaces from a dance of liquid elements. Watch in awe as your logo takes shape, emerging with magnetic charisma. This dynamic reveal video is perfect for engaging intros, striking outros, or a standalone brand showcase. Simply customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors to create a polished, high-definition video that's ready to captivate your audience and make a splash on any platform.
Liquid Clapperboard Reveal Original theme video
Liquid Clapperboard Reveal
Edit
By re4ee
7s
3
2
5
Playfully style your content with Liquid Clapperboard Reveal where a dumb slate hits and dissolves into liquid to reveal your logo or text. Add your own logo, personalize the colors to your channel and use it as an introduction to your videos on film and cinema.
Retro Splash Reveal Nautigal theme video
Retro Splash Reveal
Edit
By MissMotion
8s
6
3
18
Kickstart your content with a blast from the past, merging cartoonish fluidity and vintage textures in our Classic Grain Logo Reveal. Easily add your logo and let the animation work its magic, offering a memorable entrance for your brand. It's multipurpose, fully customizable, and ready to captivate any audience on popular video platforms.
Soft Intro Blue Theme theme video
Soft Intro
Edit
By LuisBranco
8s
5
3
10
Create your intro with soft animation, composed of lights and particles. Customize logo, tagline, colors and extras options! Come check it out and start customizing!
Multi TV Reveal With Videos theme video
Multi TV Reveal
Edit
By TippyTop
15s
22
52
9
Get ready for a throwback with a twist! Our Multi TV Reveal template marries the classic TV glitch effect with a contemporary multiscreen layout, establishing a powerful showcase for your brand. The widescreen format ensures maximum impact on platforms like YouTube and Vimeo. Insert your logo and video to give a personalized, high-tech welcome to your viewers. Perfect for intros, outros, and attention-grabbing posts!
Monitor Dark Room Intro Original theme video
Monitor Dark Room Intro
Edit
By VitApSwF
14s
21
10
5
Captivate your audience with a Monitor Dark Room Intro reveal ripped from a thriller. Glitch-infused monitors within a dimly lit surveillance room display your logo and media, as if uncovering a secret story. With changeable colors to match your brand, this multipurpose template lets you integrate logos, images, and even videos to send a powerful message in any content space be it a gripping YouTube opening or a social media splash that's bound to get noticed.
Soft Soap Bubble Reveal Original theme video
Soft Soap Bubble Reveal
Edit
By Frolov
12s
6
3
7
Soft Soap Bubble Reveal is a 3D logo reveal where a soap bubble transforms into a pearl and disappears revealing the brand. This project will emphasize the uniqueness of your brand and give it a twist! Change settings to display a custom title or logo.
PC Glitch Original theme video
PC Glitch
Edit
By kalinichev
11s
2
5
47
Experience the vintage charm of our PC Glitch template. Designed to make your brand stand out, this captivating reveal video starts with an old computer glitch intro. Watch as error windows unveil your logo, building suspense and engagement. The camera zooms on a PC with a loading bar, making your audience curious about what's happening. Finally, the error occurs and your logo appears, grabbing everyone's attention. Fully customizable with your logo and text, this ready-to-publish multipurpose video is perfect for YouTube, Vimeo, Facebook, and Twitter. Make your brand unforgettable with this unique and retro reveal template!
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us