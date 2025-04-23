en
Underwater Tv Reveal
Transport your brand to the depths of creativity with an atmospheric Underwater Tv Reveal. A vintage TV, your logo on its screen, sinks into dreamy waters, surrounded by a play of light and shadow. This template sets the stage for your intros and outros, with customizable options to fit your brand's narrative.
Similar templates
Best of igorilla
By oasisfx
13s
6
3
8
Step into a world of fluid elegance with our Attracting Liquid Reveal template, where your brand surfaces from a dance of liquid elements. Watch in awe as your logo takes shape, emerging with magnetic charisma. This dynamic reveal video is perfect for engaging intros, striking outros, or a standalone brand showcase. Simply customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors to create a polished, high-definition video that's ready to captivate your audience and make a splash on any platform.
By re4ee
7s
3
2
5
Playfully style your content with Liquid Clapperboard Reveal where a dumb slate hits and dissolves into liquid to reveal your logo or text. Add your own logo, personalize the colors to your channel and use it as an introduction to your videos on film and cinema.
By MissMotion
8s
6
3
18
Kickstart your content with a blast from the past, merging cartoonish fluidity and vintage textures in our Classic Grain Logo Reveal. Easily add your logo and let the animation work its magic, offering a memorable entrance for your brand. It's multipurpose, fully customizable, and ready to captivate any audience on popular video platforms.
By LuisBranco
8s
5
3
10
Create your intro with soft animation, composed of lights and particles. Customize logo, tagline, colors and extras options! Come check it out and start customizing!
By TippyTop
15s
22
52
9
Get ready for a throwback with a twist! Our Multi TV Reveal template marries the classic TV glitch effect with a contemporary multiscreen layout, establishing a powerful showcase for your brand. The widescreen format ensures maximum impact on platforms like YouTube and Vimeo. Insert your logo and video to give a personalized, high-tech welcome to your viewers. Perfect for intros, outros, and attention-grabbing posts!
By VitApSwF
14s
21
10
5
Captivate your audience with a Monitor Dark Room Intro reveal ripped from a thriller. Glitch-infused monitors within a dimly lit surveillance room display your logo and media, as if uncovering a secret story. With changeable colors to match your brand, this multipurpose template lets you integrate logos, images, and even videos to send a powerful message in any content space be it a gripping YouTube opening or a social media splash that's bound to get noticed.
By Frolov
12s
6
3
7
Soft Soap Bubble Reveal is a 3D logo reveal where a soap bubble transforms into a pearl and disappears revealing the brand. This project will emphasize the uniqueness of your brand and give it a twist! Change settings to display a custom title or logo.
By kalinichev
11s
2
5
47
Experience the vintage charm of our PC Glitch template. Designed to make your brand stand out, this captivating reveal video starts with an old computer glitch intro. Watch as error windows unveil your logo, building suspense and engagement. The camera zooms on a PC with a loading bar, making your audience curious about what's happening. Finally, the error occurs and your logo appears, grabbing everyone's attention. Fully customizable with your logo and text, this ready-to-publish multipurpose video is perfect for YouTube, Vimeo, Facebook, and Twitter. Make your brand unforgettable with this unique and retro reveal template!
