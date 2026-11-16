Give your social feed a cyberpunk upgrade with a neon HUD motion title built for tech‑driven promos. This template layers software‑style windows, scanning bars and a scrolling info ticker over your media to create a bold, glitchy interface. A dark backdrop makes the luminous green and yellow gradients pop, while kinetic type and staggered panel moves keep attention locked on your message. Perfect for event announcements, conference highlights and product drops. Fully customizable text, colors and media help you match any brand in minutes.