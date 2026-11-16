Create a neon‑tech vertical motion title that feels like a live debug console. Layered software windows, HUD readouts and grid rulers frame your main image or video while thermal‑style panels, scan bars and a scrolling ticker add energy. Glitch accents and subtle noise sell the cyberpunk aesthetic without sacrificing clarity. Ideal for intros, stories and tech promos, this template keeps your content front and center with bold typography and clean, readable UI. Customize the text, colors and media to craft a futuristic, high‑impact opener for any modern brand or event.