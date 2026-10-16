Clash Panel 1
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 2 images · 13 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
10exports
Showcase a high-stakes esports showdown with a bold, vertical matchup card. This story-ready promo features a clean split-screen layout, strong editorial banners, and a large background numeral for game count. Customize player images, names, roles, and event info, then fine-tune the tri‑tone color scheme to match your brand. Energetic slide-ins and staggered text builds deliver hype while keeping everything crisp and legible. Perfect for gaming events, tournaments, and finals across Stories and Reels.
Similar templates
Best of kalinichev