Clash Panel 1

Showcase a high-stakes esports showdown with a bold, vertical matchup card. This story-ready promo features a clean split-screen layout, strong editorial banners, and a large background numeral for game count. Customize player images, names, roles, and event info, then fine-tune the tri‑tone color scheme to match your brand. Energetic slide-ins and staggered text builds deliver hype while keeping everything crisp and legible. Perfect for gaming events, tournaments, and finals across Stories and Reels.