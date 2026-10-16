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Esports Versus Matchup 3 - Original - Poster image

Clash Panel 3

00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 2 images · 13 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Story video
Comparison & Versus
Promo
Gaming
Bold
9exports
rating
Create a bold esports versus match card in seconds. This vertical split-screen design showcases two players side-by-side with a central VS badge, large backdrop numerals, and clean info bars for round, format, and date. It’s optimized for Stories, Reels, and Shorts, and works perfectly as a pre-match promo or intro. Customize player images, names, numbers, and colors to match your brand. Smooth slide-in and fade reveals ensure instant readability on mobile. Ideal for teams, tournaments, and creators who need eye-catching, broadcast-quality matchup announcements fast.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us