Clash Panel 3

Create a bold esports versus match card in seconds. This vertical split-screen design showcases two players side-by-side with a central VS badge, large backdrop numerals, and clean info bars for round, format, and date. It’s optimized for Stories, Reels, and Shorts, and works perfectly as a pre-match promo or intro. Customize player images, names, numbers, and colors to match your brand. Smooth slide-in and fade reveals ensure instant readability on mobile. Ideal for teams, tournaments, and creators who need eye-catching, broadcast-quality matchup announcements fast.