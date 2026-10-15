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Esports Versus Matchup 2 - Original - Poster image

Clash Panel 2

00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 2 images · 7 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Story video
Comparison & Versus
Glow
Gaming
Grid lines
8exports
rating
Showcase your esports matchup with a high‑impact vertical versus card. This neon, story‑ready design features a split‑screen layout for two players or teams, a bold VS badge, and clean, editable text fields for event details. A futuristic grid and subtle particles add depth, while glowing rounded frames keep attention on your contenders. Perfect for gaming event promos, match teasers, and lineup reveals—customize colors, images, and copy to match your brand and share across social in seconds.
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us