Clash Panel 2

Showcase your esports matchup with a high‑impact vertical versus card. This neon, story‑ready design features a split‑screen layout for two players or teams, a bold VS badge, and clean, editable text fields for event details. A futuristic grid and subtle particles add depth, while glowing rounded frames keep attention on your contenders. Perfect for gaming event promos, match teasers, and lineup reveals—customize colors, images, and copy to match your brand and share across social in seconds.