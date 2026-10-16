Fire intro
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Esports Versus Matchup 4 - Original - Poster image

Clash Panel 4

00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 2 images · 9 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Story video
Comparison & Versus
Promo
Bold
Gaming
10exports
rating
Hype your next showdown with a bold, vertical esports versus card. This story‑ready promo features a dynamic diagonal split‑screen, large central VS, and high‑impact typography that spotlights both opponents. Customize names, labels, photos, colors, fonts, and audio to match any team or event. Energetic slide‑ and pop‑in animations plus a textured word‑pattern background deliver instant attention on mobile. Perfect for tournaments, scrims, showmatches, and livestream announcements across stories, reels, and shorts. Fast to edit and built for clarity, this template makes your matchup feel big‑league in seconds.
kalinichev profile image
kalinichev
Edit
Similar templates
Best of kalinichev
Gaming Instagram Story 3
By themediastock
Edit
00:07
Gaming Instagram Story 3 Original preset video
Unique Clean Stories 16
By hushahir
Edit
00:06
Unique Clean Stories 16 Original preset video
Sales Stories 6
By hushahir
Edit
00:10
Sales Stories 6 Original preset video
Comics Story 7
By kalinichev
Edit
00:15
Comics Story 7 Original preset video
Pop Social Post 4 - Vertical
By themediastock
Edit
00:15
Pop Social Post 4 - Vertical Original preset video
Modern Instagram Story 1
By themediastock
Edit
00:15
Modern Instagram Story 1 Original preset video
Bold Typo Story 7
By HannaDarling
Edit
00:06
Bold Typo Story 7 Original preset video
Poster Frenzy 5
By alex.tantsura
Edit
00:08
Poster Frenzy 5 Original preset video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us