Clash Panel 4

Hype your next showdown with a bold, vertical esports versus card. This story‑ready promo features a dynamic diagonal split‑screen, large central VS, and high‑impact typography that spotlights both opponents. Customize names, labels, photos, colors, fonts, and audio to match any team or event. Energetic slide‑ and pop‑in animations plus a textured word‑pattern background deliver instant attention on mobile. Perfect for tournaments, scrims, showmatches, and livestream announcements across stories, reels, and shorts. Fast to edit and built for clarity, this template makes your matchup feel big‑league in seconds.