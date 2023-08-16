Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Multi Screen Photo Opener - Original - Poster image

Multi Screen Photo Opener

00:34 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 115 videos · 6 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Stomp style
Slideshow
Intro
Bold
1.9Kexports
rating
Launch your content with a punchy multi-screen opener built for speed and style. This template blends bold kinetic typography, fast panel grids, and cinematic light-leak accents over a dark, minimal backdrop. Insert dozens of photos or video clips, adjust headline text and fonts, and tailor colors—including background, elements, and light leaks—to fit your brand. Ideal for promos, intros, and slideshows where impact and clarity matter. Deliver a modern, high-contrast look with geometric frames, seamless transitions, and rhythmic timing that keeps viewers engaged from start to finish.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us