Panel Play Ident

Showcase your brand with a sleek logo reveal framed by modern UI elements. Floating media cards, chat bubbles, tool panels and layer stacks create a creative‑software vibe in a clean, flat design. Smooth slide‑ins and staggered motion keep the pacing polished and professional, while vibrant accents on a soft canvas highlight your logo. Ideal for brand idents, channel openers and quick stingers, this template is easy to customize and perfect for agencies, studios and makers who want a refined, contemporary intro built around their mark.