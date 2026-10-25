Fire intro
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Panel Play Ident - Original - Poster image

Panel Play Ident

00:11 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 34 videos · 1 image · 62 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Minimal
Flat design
Graphic Design
16exports
rating
Showcase your brand with a sleek logo reveal framed by modern UI elements. Floating media cards, chat bubbles, tool panels and layer stacks create a creative‑software vibe in a clean, flat design. Smooth slide‑ins and staggered motion keep the pacing polished and professional, while vibrant accents on a soft canvas highlight your logo. Ideal for brand idents, channel openers and quick stingers, this template is easy to customize and perfect for agencies, studios and makers who want a refined, contemporary intro built around their mark.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us